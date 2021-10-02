Strategic Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 1.1% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $176.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.85.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

