Strategic Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,401 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $252,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,432. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price objective (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $201.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.88 and a 200 day moving average of $196.87. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.77 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

