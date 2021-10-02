Strategic Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 141,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Global Ship Lease as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 285,600 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSL opened at $24.47 on Friday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $887.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.12.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSL shares. TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

