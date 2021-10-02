Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Boosted by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 1.4% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker stock traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,195. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.48. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $196.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.13.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

