Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.53.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.22 and a 1-year high of C$12.00.

