Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Update

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 96.3% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $4,191,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMLP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.49. 47,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,817. The stock has a market cap of $252.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 3.32. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.82 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 30.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

