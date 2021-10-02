Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunnova Energy International Inc. is a residential solar and energy storage service provider. It operates primarily in U.S. states and territories. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

NOVA has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Shares of NOVA opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

