Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 51.06% from the stock’s previous close.

NOVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.97.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

