Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Up 7.1%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) shares were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.56 and last traded at $44.56. Approximately 274,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,211,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Get Sunrun alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $881,852.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $413,220.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,524 shares of company stock worth $8,004,315 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $5,650,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 34.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $1,205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 48.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.