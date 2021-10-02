SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that SuperCom will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCB. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SuperCom during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter valued at $331,000. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

