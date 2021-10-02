Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $125.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MU. Susquehanna cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.45. The company has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,326,225. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

