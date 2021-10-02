Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Cardiff Oncology worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 37.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,937,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,187,000 after buying an additional 799,511 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,785,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 785,410 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 908.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 290,921 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth $2,628,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth $995,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO James E. Levine bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRDF. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

CRDF stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. Research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

