Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 378,210 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,277,000 after buying an additional 6,249,748 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Transocean by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $150,003,000 after buying an additional 19,639,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,330,158 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $33,122,000 after buying an additional 853,977 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Transocean by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,889,590 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after buying an additional 831,842 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Transocean by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,847,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after buying an additional 3,763,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 3.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

