Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 25,450 América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 17,221,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,868,000 after purchasing an additional 467,052 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 13,205,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,405,000 after purchasing an additional 509,676 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,377,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,863,000 after purchasing an additional 106,978 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,767,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,976,000 after acquiring an additional 283,920 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMX opened at $17.66 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.3%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

