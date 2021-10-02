Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 500 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the second quarter worth $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 219.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 214,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

RMR stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94. The RMR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a dividend of $7.00 per share. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

