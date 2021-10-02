Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 5,671 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 36.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,125.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $385,576 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $527.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.