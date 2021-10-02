Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 8,700 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $89.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.06. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

