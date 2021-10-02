SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 321,866 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,264 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $179,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB opened at $664.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $583.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.02. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $677.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIVB. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $637.78.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,775. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

