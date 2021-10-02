S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “S&W Seed Company is engaged in breeding, contracting to grow, processing and selling agricultural commodities, which primarily include alfalfa seed and, to a lesser extent, wheat. Alfalfa seed varieties grow in warm climates and can thrive on poor, saline (salty) soils. The Company sells the seed primarily to dealers and distributors who, in turn, sell primarily to hay and dairy farmers who grow hay for dairy cattle and other livestock. S&W Seed Company is headquartered in Five Points, California. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SANW. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

SANW opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $94.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. S&W Seed has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.36.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in S&W Seed by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in S&W Seed by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 431,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&W Seed by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in S&W Seed by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

