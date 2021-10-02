Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,853 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGIC. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,139,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,100,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,204,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $1,955,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,349 shares during the last quarter. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $974.33 million, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.40. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $21.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.15 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

