Swiss National Bank Acquires New Position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of Taysha Gene Therapies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth $248,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSHA stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $737.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

