Swiss National Bank Acquires New Shares in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOTZ. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $38,925,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth $19,608,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth $10,227,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth $9,930,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth $9,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. CarLotz, Inc. has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $433.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.16.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LOTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. William Blair lowered shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

