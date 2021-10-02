Swiss National Bank Has $871,000 Stock Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Merchants Bancorp worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

