Swiss National Bank Has $903,000 Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $513.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.