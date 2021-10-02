Swiss National Bank Invests $934,000 in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of Funko at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNKO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Funko by 763.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 59,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $1,214,102.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 25,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $535,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,902 shares of company stock worth $9,586,199. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $959.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

