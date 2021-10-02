Swiss National Bank Sells 16,400 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 121.9% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,300 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $25,634,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $9,242,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in AnaptysBio by 73.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 535,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,819 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 140.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 220,383 shares during the period.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

ANAB opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $756.88 million, a P/E ratio of -78.83 and a beta of 0.06.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.