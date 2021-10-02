Swiss National Bank Sells 3,300 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Merus worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Merus by 25.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,185,000 after buying an additional 1,479,500 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 33.1% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,151 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the first quarter worth approximately $5,112,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merus by 91.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 233,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Merus in the first quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $846.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.59. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

