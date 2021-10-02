Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Synopsys reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total transaction of $5,132,418.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $302.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.51. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $210.33 and a 52-week high of $340.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

