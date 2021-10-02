Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Buys 34,873 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 35.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,873 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,879 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,006,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,920,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,725 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.18. The stock has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

