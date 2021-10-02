Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $104.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.88. The firm has a market cap of $201.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

