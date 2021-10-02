Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,703 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 3.4% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $75,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,782,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after buying an additional 505,780 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.53.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $229.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $220.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.39, for a total value of $25,937,468.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,890,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,849,417,752.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 829,132 shares of company stock valued at $207,594,548 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

