Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,124 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 110.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Adobe by 50.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Adobe by 49.2% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

ADBE stock opened at $577.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $636.73 and a 200-day moving average of $562.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.