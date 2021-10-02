Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Invests $972,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 367.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total transaction of $508,401.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $6,817,137. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $287.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 109.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.65.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

