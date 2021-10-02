Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Invesco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Invesco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Invesco by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.