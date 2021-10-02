T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Short Interest Up 125.3% in September

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,880,000 shares, a growth of 125.3% from the August 31st total of 9,710,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Redburn Partners cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

TMUS stock opened at $126.76 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.