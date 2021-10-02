TaaS (TAAS) Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TaaS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.85 or 0.00232791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00113144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012910 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TaaS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.