Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.97

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 8214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRHC. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.81.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $662.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $89,564.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

