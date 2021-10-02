Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $275.75 Million

Analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to report sales of $275.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $331.00 million and the lowest is $232.96 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $135.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $998.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE TALO traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 774,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.45. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 15,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

