TD Securities Boosts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $59.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $55.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.77.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. Methanex has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.00 million. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,078,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Methanex by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

