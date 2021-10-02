TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,133 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,311,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 390,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,568,000 after purchasing an additional 195,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 10.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,091,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 493,629 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TEGNA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,157,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,994,000 after acquiring an additional 71,104 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barrington Research cut TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.