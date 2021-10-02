Telcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $936.48 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Telcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Telcoin has a market cap of $936.48 million and approximately $11.81 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00055906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.30 or 0.00235891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00117882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00012985 BTC.

Telcoin Coin Profile

Telcoin is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,602,110,195 coins. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

