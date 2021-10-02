Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of Telenet Group stock remained flat at $$19.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. 80 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79. Telenet Group has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

