Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLPFY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. AlphaValue raised Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Teleperformance stock opened at $196.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.97. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $149.70 and a 12 month high of $229.47.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

