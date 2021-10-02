Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Terex in a research report issued on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terex’s FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.06.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Terex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Terex by 20.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Terex by 7.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Terex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Terex by 7.2% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.