The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The AES by 321.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The AES by 700.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 184,624 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The AES by 118.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The AES by 50.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The AES by 52.6% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NYSE:AES opened at $22.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In other The AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

