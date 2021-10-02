The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.57.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $28.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.30 million. On average, analysts expect that The Beauty Health will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

