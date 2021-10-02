The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $279.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $252.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $261.76.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $226.00 on Wednesday. The Boeing has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

