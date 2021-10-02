The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.89% of The Cooper Companies worth $173,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,198,000 after acquiring an additional 43,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,787 shares of company stock worth $35,897,302 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COO opened at $416.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $433.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.09. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $314.29 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

