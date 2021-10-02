The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Update

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CRCW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. 11,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,245. The Crypto has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

The Crypto Company Profile

The Crypto Co provides consulting and development services in the digital asset industry. The firm engaged in the business of providing consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

