The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Update

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CRCW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. 11,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,245. The Crypto has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.
The Crypto Company Profile
Read More: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for The Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.