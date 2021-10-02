The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$42.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$40.93.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$41.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$34.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.92 billion and a PE ratio of -77.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$14.86 and a 12-month high of C$42.36.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. Analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 4.6599998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.47%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

